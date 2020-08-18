iQOO 5, iQOO 5 Pro with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 processor launched: Price, features and more

Image Source : IQOO iQOO 5 Pro

iQOO has launched two new high-end smartphones -- the iQOO 5 and the iQOO 5 Pro -- in China. Both smartphones come with several highlights such as the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 120W fast charging support, and more. Read on to know more about the new iQOO smartphones.

iQOO 5 Features, Specifications, Price

Starting with the younger sibling, the iQOO 5, it comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR10+ display. The screen supports a punch-hole in the top left corner and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes in three RAM/Storage variants: 8GB/128GB, 12GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB.

In the camera department, there are three rear cameras (50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, 13MP portrait lens). The front camera stands at 16MP. The device supports camera features such as EIS, up to 20x digital zoom, portrait mode, night mode, pro mode, super moon mode, AR filters, slow-motion videos, and more. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 55W fast charging. It runs Android 10 and supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, 120db Hi-Fidelity, Hi-Res Audio, 5G, and USB Type-C port.

The iQOO 5 is priced at CNY 3,998 (around Rs. 43,174) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, CNY 4,298 (around Rs. 46,400) for 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and CNY 4,598 (around Rs. 49,600) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

iQOO 5 Pro Features, Specifications, Price

The iQOO 5 Pro has the same 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED HDR10+ punch-hole display as the iQOO 5. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB.

Camer-wise, the smartphone also gets a triple-camera setup at the back. There is a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP periscope lens. The front camera is rated at 16MP. It supports both OIS and EIS, up to 5x optical zoom, 60x super zoom, and most of the features as the iQOO 5. It gets its fuel from a smaller 4,000mAh battery but supports 120W fast charging tech. It runs Android 10 and sports an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, 5G, face unlock, and more features.

The iQOO 5 Pro comes with a price tag of CNY 4,998 (around Rs. 53, 974) for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and CNY 5,498 (around Rs. 59,373) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

However, there is no word the iQOO 5 and the iQOO 5 Pro's availability in India yet.

