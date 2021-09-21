iOS 15 update: How to bring Safari address bar to top

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE How to bring Safari address bar to top on iOS 15.

Apple has recently rolled out the much-awaited iOS 15 update for the supported iPhones. The update brings tons of new features and improvements. While some of these features are more privacy-focused, some offer better productivity. With the new update, the company has also redesigned the Safari app.

In earlier versions of iOS, the address bar on the Safari app used to appear on the top. However, with the iOS 15 update, the company has shifted it to the bottom of the screen in order to make it more accessible during single-handed usage. While it has proven to be useful to many, it has annoyed old-time iPhone users.

In case you are not liking the new shift, you can get the old address bar style by changing just one setting. Here’s how you can do that:

Head over to Settings on your iPhone. Look for Safari and tap on it. Scroll down and switch from Tab Bar layout to Single Tab layout. Now open Safari and you should be able to notice the change.

If you have not yet updated to iOS 15, you can head over to Settings > General > Software Update and check for any available updates. It is worth noting that the update will only be available on iPhone 6s and later.