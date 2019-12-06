Instagram now has a minimum age requirement and new message controls

Image Source : PIXABAY Only users who are 13 or older can join Instagram now.

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms across the globe. The platform is focused towards attaining more millennial users with its features like double-tap to like, 24-hours stories, hashtags and more. Since it targets the young audience, a lot of kids under the age of 13 are trying to join the platform. Well, not anymore!

Just like Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter, Instagram is also setting up a minimum age requirement in order to set up a new account. Going forward, the app will require the user to enter their date of birth. The app will not allow the user to proceed further if their age is less than 13. However, since it does not require any proof of birth, new users younger than 13 might use a fake date of birth to get inside the world of Instagram.

If you are a new user and decide to sign-in with your Facebook account, the app will automatically pull your date of birth information. You can also fill in your date of birth manually if you don’t want to link your account with Facebook. However, do keep in mind that the information you provide will be private and not shown to the general public or your followers.

As an additional layer of privacy, the Facebook-owned company has also added controls to prevent unwanted messages and group invites. It will allow you to restrict your Direct Messages to only the people you follow. Once enabled, you will stop receiving any messages or story replies from users you do not follow.