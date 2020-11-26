Image Source : PIXABAY Indian consumer tech firms gear up for Black Friday Sale.

As the world gears up for Black Friday Sale -- that comes right after Thanksgiving Day -- the Indian consumer electronics companies have announced attractive discounts to woo customers from November 27-30.

Realme has announced special offers and discounts across multiple products as part of its Black Friday Sale. The sale will see massive discounts on realme smartphones including realme 6i, realme 6, realme X3 Superzoom and X50 Pro, and various AIoT products such as realme Buds Classic, realme Smart Watch, realme Buds Air Neo and realme Smart Cam 360 degree.

"Black Friday discounts worth Rs 1,000 will be applicable on realme C3, realme 6, realme 6i and narzo 20. Discounts worth Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 will be available on the realme X3 and realme X3 SuperZoom respectively, while the realme X50 Pro will see a massive discount worth Rs 7,000," the company said in a statement on Thursday.

In the AIoT portfolio, realme Buds Air Neo will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1,999, along with the realme Buds Wireless Pro at Rs 3,199 and realme Buds Air Pro at a special price of Rs 4,299.

Buyers can also avail special bank offers on Flipkart, along with a 6-month no-cost EMI on select products on Flipkart and realme.com. Xiaomi has also brought discounts across its line-up of Mi and Redmi products during the Black Friday.

The discounts will be available across mi.com, Amazon, Flipkart and retail outlets depending upon product availability. Consumer technology company iRobot has announced discounts on its Roomba and Bravaa devices.

On November 27, iRobot is offering up to 30 per cent discount on Roomba i7+ and Braava Jet M6 floor mop devices. "iRobot's Roombas have become a household name for robot vacuums catering to varying needs. Our endeavour has been to continue to delight our customers with exciting offers and innovative products and enable a better product experience," said Pulak Satish Kumar, Puresight Systems, the sole distributor of iRobot in India.

Over 70,000 Indian exporters on Amazon's Global Selling programme are geared up to showcase millions of 'Made in India' products to customers across the world on the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on amazon.com.

Black Friday Sale which is traditionally a huge phenomenon in the US and Europe and fast catching up fast with the Indian consumers, is followed by the Cyber Monday sale.

Last year, Black Friday Sale hit a new high. According to analytics from Adobe, consumers spent $7.4 billion online buying goods online via computers, tablets and smartphones. The figures were up by $1.2 billion on Black Friday 2018.