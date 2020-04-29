Google ‘Stay and Play at Home’ Doodle Day 3: How to play Fischinger (2017) via Google?

Google Doodle Fischinger game

It's the third day of Google 'Stay and Play at Home' Doodle game and we have new (old) game for us to relive popular games and not get bored. Today's game is the Google Doodle Fischinger (2017) game as part of Google's two-week aim to bring about past Google Doodle games on Google Doodle. Read on to know more about the game and how to play it.

Google Doodle Fischinger game: How to play?

Google introduced the Google Fischinger Doodle back in 2017 to celebrate the 117th birthday of the popular filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger. Oskar Fischinger was known for producing abstract visual and music compositions back then. The Google Doodle Fischinger game allows you to create your own music and have all the fun you need. Here's how you can do so:

Open Google Search

Tap on the 'Stay and Play at Home' Fischinger (2017) Doodle

Once you are redirected to the Google Search for the game, select the Play option in the top snippet

You will now enter a new page for the game to begin. You will be welcomed by an Oskar Fischinger quote stating, "Music is not limited to the world of sound. There exists a music of the visual world"

Now, you just have to tap anywhere to start making your visual music compositions. The page also tells you about four different sounds and their symbols for you to differentiate between them

Tap as many times on the display to create music. You can also modify the music with various settings, share the created composition, and know more about Oskar Fischinger

Additionally, you can clear the existing composition to form a new one

As a reminder, yesterday's Google Doodle game was a cricket game to celebrate ICC Champions Trophy in 2017. Play today's Fischinger game to stay occupied and stay tuned to this space for a new game tomorrow.

