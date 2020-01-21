Fortnite for iPad gets a frame rate update, makes battle royale game better on iOS

Fortnite for iPad now runs on smoother frame rates.

Epic Games has rolled out yet another update for Fortnite on Apple's iPad. While these updates are usually important for all platforms, this one specifically brings a new feature to the iPad Pro lineup. The update version 11.40.1 enables support for 120 frames per second (FPS) gameplay. The update basically makes the game twice as smooth on the iPad Pro devices.

Being one of the most popular games of 2019, the game is now working on bringing more features in order to carry the tag in 2020. Currently, only the Apple iPad Pro 11 (2018) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2018) support 120 fps. The Liquid Retina display panels on these iPads come with 120Hz refresh rate support. It is also worth noting that the feature is only available on iPad Pro models that are updated to the latest version of iOS.

Just head over to the App Store on your iPad and update the Fortnite app. Also, make sure you are running the latest version of iOS. Once everything is updated, just open the game and enable 120fps mode in the settings page. However, do note that this will drop the visual settings to 'medium', in order to achieve those higher frame rates. Those who still like to play on the higher resolution will have to give up on the higher frame rates. The 'high' and 'epic' settings now only available with 60fps and 30fps.

It is also worth noting that the game is still locked at 60 fps on consoles like PS4, Xbox whereas the Nintendo Switch is still stuck at 30 fps. Other iPad models, iPhones and Android smartphones also have to use the slower 60 fps.

The new Fortnite update also brings support for thumbstick buttons on game controllers, which can take the gaming experience to a whole new level. Also, the PS4 and Xbox One controllers are now natively supported by iOS 13.