Avid PUBG Mobile gamer says it deserves the hype it is getting

PUBG Mobile is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

PUBG Mobile deserves the hype it is getting right now and Call of Duty Mobile will not be able to beat its popularity anytime soon, PUBG Mobile e-sports player Tanmay Singh said in an exclusive interaction with indiatvnews.com. Popularly known as Scout, Singh is a professional PUBG Mobile gamer who plays for Fnatic India. He is an IGL (In-Game Leader), which means he is responsible behind all the calls made during a tournament. Here are his thoughts about the game and the future of e-sports in India.

While most people claim that PC gaming should be more popular than mobile games, Tanmay thinks that mobile gaming is still more popular due to the plain fact that it is more accessible. PC gaming requires a decent computer setup that can cost around Rs. 1 lakh. Mobile games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, on the other hand, can run pretty smoothly on a smartphone costing just around Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000.

In case any fans are wondering, Singh mostly practices on his Apple iPhone XR. The iOS platform is just more comfortable for him but he thinks that even a OnePlus 7T can give you great gaming experience. However, Scout said that most e-sports players play at the low graphics settings in order to achieve higher framerates.

Getting paid for playing PUBG Mobile seems pretty interesting. But it is not as simple as it sounds. Tanmay, being an IGL, has a lot of pressure on his mind. He feels that when you are playing for a team like Fnatic, a brand name is attached to your name. When you play for a college tournament, there are just a couple of people cheering for you. However, when playing for a team like Fnatic, the whole world looks up to you.

PUBG Mobile was launched back in 2017 and since then the game has become immensely popular among millennials. Call of Duty: Mobile was launched recently with Battle royale modes to compete against the popular mobile gaming title. Tanmay says that Call of Duty Mobile cannot overcome PUBG Mobile’s popularity anytime soon. PUBG currently has a huge audience right now and day by day its popularity is just growing. In order to beat PUBG, COD needs to come up with something new that PUBG lacks right now.

Tempted to switch from a PC game to PUBG Mobile?

Switching from a PC game to a mobile game can be a bit difficult at first but eventually one gets used to it. Tanmay, a PUBG Mobile pro gamer, was once a semi-pro in Counter-Strike and has a 10-year experience in PC gaming.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Beta Testing: How to join beta program on Android, iOS?

E-sports is immensely popular in countries like China, Brazil, USA and South Korea. However, India is still lacking behind in terms of e-sports. Tanmay suggests that we should bring awareness about E-sports to people in India. With this as a profession, gamers will know that they can make a career out of their passion.

Latest Technology News