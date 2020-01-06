PUBG Mobile Beta Testing: How to join beta program on Android, iOS?

PUBG Mobile Beta testing is now available. Here's how you can join.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile or PUBG Mobile has become one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. One of the major reasons behind its success has to be the consistent updates. Tencent Games has now introduced the PUBG Mobile beta testing program, wherein users can download the latest features and updates before everyone else. While it will give an advantage to the PUBG fans, it will also allow the company to roll out more stable updates for the masses.

In order to be a part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group, the interested players will need to register for the program. Once registered, they will new updates ahead of others and will be asked to provide their feedback. Here's how you can be a part of the new program.

How to join PUBG Mobile Beta?

Head over to the PUBG Mobile Beta program registration link

Read and agree to the terms, enter your age and click on next

Now fill out the complete form

Click on submit when done

Wanna get an opportunity to try the new content before anyone else and provide your feedback to the team? Come and apply to be a part of the PUBG Mobile Beta Testing Group! Fill out the survey below for a chance to get selected: https://t.co/G7Mvh2u6pG pic.twitter.com/m9DkQ0wa3V — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) January 3, 2020

If you are selected, PUBG Mobile will contact you via the email address provided in the form. Upon selection, the company will expect the selected users to keep providing their feedbacks on every new update.

The major advantage of registering for the PUBG Mobile Beta program is that the users will get to test out new features before others. Apart from that, the users can also suggest the developers with new features and changes within the games.

