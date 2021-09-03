Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale is here: Discount offers on iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and more

Follow us on iPhone 12 gets a hefty discount.

Flipkart has announced yet another smartphone sale dubbed Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale. The sale has already kicked off and it will remain live until September 8. During the sale, the shoppers will be able to grab the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs. 66,999. Here are all the deals and offers to watch out for during the sale.

Apple iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 usually retails for around Rs. 79,900. During the sale, the users will be able to grab a discount of Rs. 12,901, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs. 66,999 for the 64GB variant. As for the 128GB model, it is available at a discounted price of Rs. 71,999. Lastly, the 256GB variant is up for grabs at Rs. 81,999.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

If you are not willing to spend as much as Rs. 66,999, you can also choose to go in with the iPhone 12 Mini. Currently, the iPhone 12 mini can be purchased for just Rs. 59,999 via Flipkart. It is basically on a discount of Rs. 9,901 bringing its price down from Rs. 69,900.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR

iPhone 11 is available for Rs. 54,900 these days. However, during the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale, one can grab an iPhone 11 for as low as Rs. 51,999. Similarly, iPhone XR, which was earlier available for Rs. 47,900 can now be grabbed for just Rs. 42,999.

There are deals on some Android phones as well, which include the Realme X7 Max, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Samsung Galaxy F41, Infinix Hot 10S and more.