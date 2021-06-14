Here are some EdTech platforms that can help you in 'Study from Home'

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY EdTech platforms that can help you in 'Study from Home'

There is so much material and information available all over the place for one to learn whatever it is one chooses to. With the world and the lives, we know turned upside down, there have been quite a few good options available to parents and teachers to expand their children’s learning while also ensuring that their children are exposed to only relevant information.

These new and innovative edtech platforms save the day and make learning much less monotonous. Most leaders in the EdTech space believe that EdTech platform usage will continue to grow post lockdown, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities due to the lack of infrastructure and qualified teachers there. Here are some platforms to look at to give children the best possible learning experiences.

Unacademy

The app is here “on a mission to democratize education, make it more accessible and empower students”. Unacademy has interactive classes and additional doubt clearing sessions. The classes happen at a lower bandwidth to ensure smooth sailing despite network issues that could be encountered. The app caters to a majority of competitive exams across the country. Unacademy helps students prepare for competitive exams to get into a college, as well as those who are pursuing graduate-level courses.

Byju’s

Byjus has constantly strived to build a strong team of experts be it media, content or technology to keep itself updated on the latest trends and find new and innovative ways to make remote learning more interactive and fun. The platform has learning programs for classes 6 to 12 making education more accessible in the far reaches of the country. The app has been making headlines in the country for a while now and parents have found it incredibly useful even before the pandemic brought lives to a standstill.

Birla Brainiacs

Birla Brainiacs is a collaborative Learning App that offers effortless learning in Math, Science & English for classes 1 to 12. The focus of the platform is not limited to the school curriculum but also spans courses on Software Coding, Mental Ability, Vedic Math, Competitive exam preparations (IIT/Medical), etc. It is one of the most affordable eLearning apps in current times. It has been created with technology that identifies real-time progress.

The app strives to provide a balance between guided learning and self-study. Brainiacs focuses on fun-based learning for easy recall of concepts that covers topics that students find difficult to follow in a traditional classroom setting. Birla Brainiacs comes equipped with certified and experienced teachers, live sessions, 24/7 support, etc.

Toppr

Toppr caters to the needs of students of classes 5 to 12 majorly. It takes into account the syllabus of around 22 boards in the country. They have crisp video classes and adaptive exercises and mock tests to help students perform better. Toppr provides future students of the platform with free counselling sessions right before they get started to help them understand what exactly they need and also give them a glimpse into how to make the best use of the platform.

Vedantu

Vedantu can be called one of the pioneers of online interactive tutoring in India. The purpose of Vedantu according to the founders is to focus on 'impact at scale' — which means to leverage technology and bridge the gap between best teachers and students in far-off places. The app has both free as well as paid classes. Vedantu covers classes for grades 6 to 12 and has study material starting from grade 1 itself.