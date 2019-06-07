Image Source : DELLEMC Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 laptop launched in India

Dell launches the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 laptop in India that is claimed to be the worlds smallest commercial 2-in-1 laptop. The Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 laptop has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1,35,000. According to Dell, the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is the world’s first PC that uses a proximity sensor that is enabled by Intel’s Context Sensing Technology.

The 2-in-1 device gets ExpressSign-in that detects the user presence and wakes the system to scan the facial recognition for logging in to Windows Hello and locks itself when the user steps away to preserve the battery life to ensure security.

Also, the machine comes with ExpressConnect for better Wi-Fi connections and ExpressCharge for faster battery recharging. The device also comes with "ExpressCharge" feature that enables users to recharge the battery to 80 per cent in one hour.

Vivekanand Manjeri, Brand Director, Client Solutions Group, Dell India said, "We are extremely excited about the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 and some of the exclusive 'Express' features that will help our enterprise customers experience productivity faster and without interruption".

Manjeri added, "Building on our commitment to deliver thin and light products, this new 2-in-1 will be the smallest 14-inch commercial 2-in-1 with a smaller footprint. This has been made possible by an innovative new design with a drop hinge that allows for a narrow bezel on each of the four sides".

(With IANS inputs)

