Daiwa's 'Make in India' 4K smart TVs introduced: Price, features, specifications

Image Source : DAIWA Daiwa 55-inch smart TV

Indian company Daiwa has introduced two new 'Make in India' smart TVs -- the 49-inch D50BT162 and the 55-inch D55BT162 -- in India. Both smart TVs come with 4K Ultra HD display, Android 9.0 Pie, and more features. Read on to know more about them.

New Daiwa 4K Ultra HD smart TVs

The new Daiwa smart TVs (49-inch and 55-inch) support 4K HDR10 and a screen resolution rated at 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. The TVs come with A+ Grade Panel and Quantum Luminit Technology for enhanced colours and picture quality.

The TVs are powered by an A-55 Quad-Core Processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It new 4K Tv series run the company's own UI, BIGWALL based on Android 9.0 Pie operating system. The UI supports several apps such as Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Jio Cinema, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and many more. It shows trending content on the Home screen along with dedicated powered AI and OTA updates. Additionally, the smart TVs come with the unique Content Discovery Engine and a free LIVE NEWS stream.

The new series supports 20Watt Box Speaker and dbx-tv audio technology with 4 Sound modes. There is also support for various modes such as Cricket Mode, Cinema Mode and backlight control, among others. On the connectivity front, the TVs come stacked with Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, Wifi, 1 Optical Output and E-share for screen mirroring and using your smartphone as an air mouse.

The Daiwa 49-inch D50BT162 is priced at Rs. 29,999 while the Daiwa 55-inch D55BT162 comes with a price tag of Rs. 34,499. Both smart TVs come with a 2-year warranty.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage