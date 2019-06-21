Coolpad gets new India CEO to boost smartphone business

Image Source : TWITTER/COOLPAD Coolpad announces new Indian CEO.

Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad on Friday announced the appointment of Fisher Yuan as its new India CEO.

Yuan replaces Syed Tajuddin, who quit earlier this year.

Coolpad, which entered the Indian market in 2008, launched three Mega smartphones in December last year and followed it up with launched of its Cool 3 smartphone here in February.

The new India CEO has been tasked with creating a roadmap for optimum market penetration on the back of the brand's consumer-centric R&D practices.

"Over the next few years, we plan to disrupt the Indian consumer market by making innovative technology available at extremely affordable price points," Yuan said in a statement.

Having served in leadership positions at Coolpad, Yuan spearheaded the company's supply chain, manufacturing and sales functions as its Vice President for sales and supply in India for three years.

Before that, for seven years he was managing the brand's operator business in the Chinese market as Sales Director.

