BSNL introduces new Rs. 199, Rs. 798, Rs. 999 postpaid plans: Benefits, offers, validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL has introduced three new postpaid plans for users in India. The Rs. 199, Rs. 798, and Rs. 999 postpaid plans will come with data rollover option making them interesting offers. Read on to know more about the new BSNL plans.

BSNL Rs. 199, Rs. 798, Rs. 999 plans: Benefits, validity

Starting with the base plan, the Rs. 199 is the cheapest postpaid plan out there and provides users with a total 25GB of data, unlimited on-net voice calling, 300 minutes of off-net calling, and 100 SMSs a day. The plan has a validity of 30 days. Additionally, the Rs. 199 postpaid plan offers data rollover option allowing users to carry forward up to 75GB of data in the next month.

The Rs. 798 postpaid plan provides users with 50GB of data, which is twice the data offered in the Rs. 199 plan. There will be an unlimited voice calling for both local and STD calls and free100 SMSs per day. The plan has an option to carry forward up to 150GB of data to the next month and has a validity of 30 days. Additionally, it allows for two additional family add-ons. The add-on connections will be entitled to the same benefits as the primary user.

Lastly, the Rs. 999 plan has the same validity as the aforementioned plans and provides users with 75GB of total data. It also provides unlimited local and STD voice calling, free 100 SMSs, and three family add-on connections. Users will be able to roll over up to 225GB of data to the next month.

One thing worth noting is that the voice calling on all the three postpaid plans will be capped to 250 minutes a day. The new Rs. 199, Rs. 798, and Rs. 999 postpaid plans will be available from next month.

In addition to this, BSNL has announced that it discontinue the Rs 99, Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 799, and Rs 1,125 postpaid plans, starting December 1.

