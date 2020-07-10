BSNL offers multiple recharge facility on more prepaid plans, now starts at Rs 97

Image Source : FILE BSNL brings multiple recharge facility to more prepaid plans.

BSNL or Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has brought its multiple recharge facility to more plans. This will allow prepaid subscribers the users to recharge their accounts ahead of the expiry of the current plan. It is applicable to a wide range of BSNL prepaid voucher (PV) and special tariff voucher (STV) plans starting from just Rs. 97 and going all the way up to Rs. 1,999.

The multiple recharge facility will be available for the Rs. 97, Rs. 98, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 247, Rs. 319, Rs. 399, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 997, Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 1,999 prepaid plans. The plan will automatically activate once the ongoing prepaid plan expires. The telecom operator will imitate the subscribers about the activation through an SMS message.

These multiple recharge facility plans work similarly to the prepaid plans on Reliance Jio. Jio subscribers can pay for their next plan in advance. The plan can then be activated once the ongoing one expires. The user can also activate it using the MyJio app whenever required.

As for Airtel, the subscribers can make payments in advance but there is a limitation. The users will need to stick with the same prepaid plan for the next cycle as well. If they wish to change the denomination, they will need to wait for the plan to expire or it will override the ongoing plan.

