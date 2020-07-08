Asus ROG Phone 3 launching in India on July 22: Expected price, specifications and more

Image Source : ASUS Asus ROG Phone 3 set to launch on July 22.

Asus, the Taiwanese tech giant, is now gearing up to launch the ROG Phone 3 worldwide. The company has just announced that the smartphone will be launched at an online livestream on July 22. Asus will be livestreaming the event via their official YouTube channel and other social media handles.

Asus ROG Phone 3 will be the third iteration of the ROG Phone lineup. As the naming scheme suggests, the phone will be a gaming smartphone with top of the line specifications. Apart from offering great specs, the company will also bring some gaming-oriented features including RGB lighting.

As mentioned above, the ROG Phone 3 will be launched via an online event. The fans will be able to tune in to the company’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday, July 22 at 8:15 PM IST.

According to the speculations, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. The gaming handset is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. If this is true, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will be the most powerful smartphone, at least on paper.

The ROG Phone 3 could be backed by a 5,800mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. This is relatively lower when compared to the 6,000mAh battery on the ROG Phone 2.

As for the cameras, the ROG Phone 3 is said to come with a quad-camera setup at the back. This will include a 64MP primary camera, which will offer support for 4K video recording.

