Apple WWDC 2021 to kick off on June 7: iOS 15, iPad OS 15 and more expected

Image Source : APPLE Apple WWDC 2021 to kick off on June 7.

Apple is now gearing up to host one of the major events of the year, the Worldwide Developers Conference. The WWDC 2021 is set to kick off on Monday, June 7, at 10:30 PM IST. During the event, the company will unveil new versions of its operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV. The Cupertino-based company might announce new hardware as well.

As of now, we are not really sure what exactly is cooking inside Apple’s kitchen. However, thanks to a few leaks and reports, we can guess what we might see in the coming weeks. Here’s what you can expect from Apple’s WWDC 2021.

One of the major highlights of every year’s WWDC is the unveil of the new iOS version. This year, we will see the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for supported devices. While the iOS 14 was supported for iPhone 6S and newer models, the iOS 15 can be expected to bring support only for iPhone 7 and later.

As for the features, we do not know much but the company is expected to work on device performance as well as stability. The company will also work on adding more accessibility features and improve security and privacy.

Besides that, the company is expected to unveil the macOS 12 for its latest Mac devices. Last year’s Big Sur was already a big update and now with the macOS 12 update, Apple could introduce some minor updates.

We will also see updates to Apple Watch OS, Apple TV OS and more. In terms of hardware, the company might launch a new MacBook model with the M1X chipset. We might also witness the launch of the much-awaited AirPods 3.