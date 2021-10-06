Apple Watch Series 7 price in India, sale date announced: Know details

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple has announced the India pricing of Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7 alongside the iPhone 13 series and the new iPad models. While the company released the US pricing at the time of the launch, the Apple fans were waiting for details on the sale date and India pricing. The wait is now over as the company has announced that the Apple Watch Series 7 will go on sale in India starting October 15.

In case you are interested in buying the Apple Watch Series 7, you can even pre-book it via Apple's online store. The watch will be available for pre-orders starting 5:30 PM on October 8.

Apple Watch Series 7 will be available for a starting price of Rs. 41,900. The smartwatch will be available in five new aluminium case finishes, namely Green, Midnight, New Blue, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. As for the Stainless Steel model, it will be available in Gold, Graphite and Silver colour options.

Apple Watch Series 7 is also going on sale in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more.

As of now, Apple has just revealed the starting price of the smartwatch and the model-wise pricing is yet to be announced. However, Flipkart suggests that the GPS only 45mm version of the Series 7 smartwatch will be available at Rs. 44,900. Furthermore, the e-commerce website suggests that the Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular option will be priced at Rs. 50,900 for the 41mm variant and Rs. 53,900 for the 45mm option.