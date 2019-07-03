Image Source : PIXABAY/FREE-PHOTOS Apple plans to launch an iPhone with an under-display fingerprint sensor in China

Apple plans on introducing a new iPhone for China that might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and no Face ID. As per the latest reports that come from the supply chain sources in China, Apple plans to launch an iPhone model that will especially be customised for China. According to the reports from Global Times that has quoted another China-based website called caijing.com.cn.

Also, read: Redmi Note 7 Pro new 6GB RAM with 64GB variant launched in India

The iPhone right now comes with a light structured laser emitter that happens to be the most important part of the Face ID and costs hundreds of Yuans, for which the company plans on replacing the feature with a fingerprint sensor that will help in cutting the cost of the phone and help in sales.

According to reports, Chinese users prefer buying smartphones that cost 5,000 Yuan (Rs 50,000 approx.) that has made companies like Vivo, Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo more popular in China, compared to Apple that sells its 2018 iPhone XR for approx. 8,000 Yuan.

Apple hasn't commented on the matter and there is no confirmation if Apple will officially launch an iPhone with under display fingerprint sensor in China. It unclear right now if the existing iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, along with its successors will get this technology in China separately.

Also, read: Tim Cook rubbishes reports of Jony Ive frustrated with him