Apple may launch new iPad Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro in October

Apple Launch in October

After the mega launch event of September 11, which marked the entry of Apple's iPhone 11 series phones, Apple Watch 5 and the new iPad, Apple is ready with its new range of launches. The company has several rumoured products in the lineup for its October event that includes 16-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor keyboard, refreshed iPad Pro model along with Apple Tags items trackers.

The company hosted an event on October 30, 2018, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York City and this year again it is expected to hold the event around the same time, MacRumors reported.

As per the report, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is rumoured to be the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro but will feature smaller bezel sizes for a larger display. The display will feature a 3072×1920 resolution and it could also sport changes in the camera setup.

(With IANS inputs)

While the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro designs debuted in October 2018, the company might upgrade these high-end tablets this time. The A13 Bionic chip debuting in the iPhone 11 lineup will also make it to the iPad Pro. The 16-inch Macbook Pro was expected at the Apple launch event held last month.

Apple might also launch its item tracker similar to the popular tile products 'Apple Tag'. It is a small gadget that is attached to items to make them easily findable, it is integrated with augmented reality features to help users easily find their lost items.

Meanwhile, the recently launched iPhone 11 series phones were made available for the Indian market from September 27, a week after pre-booking for the device was opened on September 20. The phone is available at various online e-commerce websites that include Amazon, Flipkart, PaytmMall and Apple's authorised offline stores across the country.

