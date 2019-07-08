Image Source : PIXABAY/MATCUZ Apple iOS 13 beta to come with Face ID, Touch ID sign-in for iCloud, macOS Catalina

Apple is testing a new way to sign-in to the iCloud on the web via Touch ID or Face ID. As per 9to5Mac, the new sign-in procedure that Apple is testing is a part of macOS Catalina, iOS 13 and iPadOS beta. The feature will allow users with compatible devices like touch-bar MacBook Pro to use Touch ID for logging in. Users will need iOS 13 to get started with the latest feature.

The new feature will be a part of Apple's new sign-in module called 'Sign in with Apple' that is touted to be more secure that will allow users to sign in to Apple apps and other third-party apps. With this Apple promises that the new tool will aid in preventing companies from tracking them.

Although Biometric sign-in is not a new concept, but Microsoft has been offering ‘Windows Hello’ facial recognition for some time now that allows users to sign-in with face or fingerprint scan.

According to Engadget reports, the Face ID and Touch ID-based scans are said to be more secure as this will aid in the reduction of cybercrime, by which hackers retrieve login details via through snooping practices.

