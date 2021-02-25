Image Source : AOC AOC launches G1, G2 series gaming monitors.

AOC has announced the launch of a new set of gaming monitors. The all-new G1 and G2 gaming series include four new monitors, C27G1, G2590PX, C24G1 and G2590VXQ priced at Rs. 35,990, Rs. 27,490, Rs. 24,490 and Rs. 16,390, respectively. The monitors have been designed for hard-core gamers as well as entry-level gamers. The G1 monitor series comes with a 27-inch and 23.6-inch curved display whereas the G2 series is available with a 24.5-inch flat panel display.

Users can now have an ultra-fast gaming experience with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time which enables the sharpest responses. Equipped with AMD FreeSync technology, the monitors can synchronize the GPU and frames which are displayed when ready with no tearing or stuttering. One can also adjust colour saturation and grey level with 20 levels of detail for a better gaming experience.

For FPS games, AOC features the ‘Dial Point’ function which places an aiming indicator in the centre of the screen for accurate and precise aiming. Not only this, the AOC Shadow Control feature enables fast adjustment of the in-game image to improve areas of the screen that are too dark or washed out, without affecting the rest of the screen. Additionally, the monitors include a Low Input Lag feature which decreases the delay between video source and display for a lag-free experience.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Atul Jasra, Business Head (India) for Philips & AOC branded Monitors, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The gaming industry has witnessed a significant increase in this COVID pandemic era. With more people bending towards exclusivity, it has become an unsaid rule to have a powerful rig to enjoy an immersive and unforgettable gaming experience. Keeping this in mind, AOC is offering an array of gaming monitors which comes with innovative features that allow gamers significantly better performances. These monitors are a perfect combination of comfort and exquisite design, keeping the users engaged in an ultra-fast, lag-free experience.”

AOC G1 Series is also equipped with a Gaming mode that allows fast changes to image setting and game presets. The all-new gaming monitors also come with AMD’s FreeSync Technology.