Amazon Great Indian Sale announced: Offers on Redmi Note 8 Pro, OnePlus 7T, iPhone XR and more

Amazon Sale offers on OnePlus 7T, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and more

Amazon is back with another sale -- the Amazon Great Indian Sale -- which will provide with discounts and offers on a number of smartphones, laptops, TVs, and a lot more. The sale will begin from January 19 and will go on until January 22, 2020. However, Amazon Prime users can get early access to the sale on January 18, starting 12 noon. Here are all the offers under the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Sale

The Amazon Great Indian Sale will offer up to 40% off on the various smartphones, up to 60% off on electronics, and up to 60% off on consumer electronics and TVs.

The sale will provide offers on various brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo, OPPO, Nokia, Honor, and Huawei. Smartphones such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, the Samsung Galaxy M30s, and the Vivo U20 will be a part of the sale.

The mobile accessories will also be on discounts and will start at just Rs. 69. Furthermore, headphones, laptop and tablet accessories, and pen drives and memory card will start at Rs. 299, Rs. 99, and Rs. 1,99, respectively.

Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers

The sale will provide users with an instant 10% discount on SBI credit cards and EMI. People will able to shop during the sale and go for no-cost EMI options using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Users can also get up to 45% off on Amazon Devices across the Echo range, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders. There will exchange offers of up to Rs. 16,000.

Additional offers include free delivery on the first eligible order for new customers and up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on flight, bus, movie ticket bookings.

In addition to this, the Amazon Great Indian Sale will also provide discounts on fashion, daily essentials, beauty, groceries and a lot more.

Head to Amazon India for more details.

