Amazon announces Grand Gaming Days: Deals, offers on gaming laptops, headphones and more

Amazon has announced Grand Gaming Days for gaming enthusiasts, bringing a host of offers and deals on gaming gadgets. The customers can get a host of great offers and deals on gaming laptops, desktops, headphones, gaming consoles, graphic cards and more from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, Asus, HP, Dell, Corsair, Cosmic byte, JBL and more. The sale will be live until July 16, 2021.

Additionally, customers can enjoy up to 40 per cent off on large screen TVs with high resolution, larger RAM and higher refresh rate which enables a better gaming experience. They can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models.

Here are some popular gaming products on Amazon with offers and deals on them:

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 15.6-inch Gaming laptop:

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-56 Gaming Laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5 11th gen processor. This powerful gaming machine comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 8GB of dedicated DDR4 RAM. Enjoy smooth multitasking and excellent performance with Acer CoolBoost technology and 512GB SSD hard. This gaming laptop is available for INR 69,490.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop:

HP Pavilion is a perfect companion for gaming! With a powerful Intel core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB DDR6 dedicated graphics card. This thin and powerful gaming machine lets you experience high-grade graphics and the processor speed that meets your gaming and multi-tasking needs. This gaming beast is available for INR 64,990.



MSI Bravo 15 FHD Gaming Laptop:

Configured with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and Radeon RX 5500M graphics, this MSI gaming laptop provides desktop-calibre performance in gaming laptops with immersive multimedia and gaming experience. AMD FreeSync Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. MSI’s exclusive Dragon Center software helps you control and customize your MSI laptop the way you want. 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD contributes to maximum efficiency and performance. It is available for INR 75,990.



Lenovo Legion 5 Intel i5 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop:

This gaming laptop comes with 10th Gen Intel i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics. The Legion 5 15 keeps its cool no matter how hard you push it with the Coldfront 2.0 system which cools and dissipates heat via a dual-channel thermal mechanism of 67 liquid crystal polymer-coated fan blades and copper pipes. Get it for a deal price at INR 67,490.



ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Intel Core i5-10400F 10th Gen Gaming Dekstop:

The ASUS ROG Strix GT15 Gaming desktop unleashes powerful performance via 10th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor for ultimate in-game domination. You can get the ultimate gaming experience with 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD+256GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics. Get this desktop for INR 71,990.



JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headphones:

JBL Quantum 100 wired headset creates a new level of immersion with its JBL Quantum SOUND Signature and accurate audio positioning. JBL Quantum SURROUND generates a realistic soundscape that drops you in the middle of the action, gives you an edge, and maximizes your performance. Designed for durability, the lightweight headband and memory-foam ear cushions keep you comfortable. Get this amazing gaming headset for INR 2,599.

Cosmic Byte Black Eye Wired Mechanical Keyboard: The Black-Eye Gaming Keyboard from Cosmic Byte is the ideal Gaming Companion for any gamer worth their salt. A beautifully understated Aluminum Body forms the foundation of this mechanical gaming keyboard. A full-size, ergonomically designed Keypad of 104 mechanical keys with 13 RGB Back light effects really set the Black-Eye Keyboard apart. The Cosmic Byte Black-Eye Keyboard also sports Injection Molded Double Shot keys with a massive 50 Million Keystroke Key-life. It is available for INR 3,749.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Transformer K2 Gaming Keyboard:

ZEB-Transformer K2 is a full-size premium gaming keyboard that has 104 keys with 12 integrated keys. It has multi-color LED lights backlit keys with different light modes that elevates your gaming experience. It is available for INR 1,009.

Netgear Nighthawk Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System:

Nighthawk comes with next-generation WiFi6 technology has 1.5X more capacity than previous WiFi, delivering faster speeds to your 25+ devices. New OFDMA technology makes sharing WiFi bandwidth much more efficient & significantly increases the amount of data that can be sent and received by your devices at the same time. The Nighthawk App makes it a snap to set up your router and get more out of your WiFi, including great features like Internet speed test, remote access to your network, Internet pausing and more. It is available for INR 14,499.