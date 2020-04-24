Airtel Rs. 401 prepaid plan provides free Hotstar Disney+ VIP yearly subscription: See details

Airtel Thanks app

Airtel, much like other telecom operators in India, has been introducing new plans and benefits for users in the country, especially during the Coronavirus lockdown situation in the country. This is when we tend to need more 4G data and more benefits to stay connected and away from boredom. Keeping this in mind, Bharti Airtel has introduced a new Rs. 401 prepaid plan that has benefits good enough to excite you all. Read on to know all about it.

Airtel Rs. 401 prepaid plan: Benefits, Validity

Airtel has released a new prepaid plan -- the Rs. 401 pack -- that provides users with a free subscription of the recently-introduced Hotstar Disney+ VIP subscription for a year. For those who don't know, the Hotstar VIP plan is priced at Rs. 399 and provides users with Disney+ movies (dubbed), dubbed kids content, new Indian movies, Hollywood movies, Hotstar Specials, and Unlimited live sports -- all in HD quality. The new prepaid plan acts as a good addition to the range of AIrtel prepaid plans since we all need OTT services at our disposal when we are stuck at home.

In addition to this, the Rs. 401 prepaid plan offers 3GB of 4G internet data per day and comes with a validity of 28 days. As a reminder, the plan is the Rs. 399 data pack with the same benefits along with the added Hotstar Disney+ subscription for an additional Rs. 2.

As a reminder, the new Rs. 401 plan is a prepaid data pack and doesn't include free voice calling or SMS limit. Hence, for that, you need to do use another plan with voice calling and SMS service in addition to this plan.

The new Rs. 401 prepaid plan is available for recharge via both the Airtel Thanks app and the Airtel website.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage