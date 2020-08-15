Adani Electricity announces new features for its Android, iOS app

Image Source : FILE Adani Electricity announced new features for its mobile app.

On this Independence Day, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd - AEML has released the latest version of its mobile app on Android as well as iOS. Keeping in mind the increasing needs of the customers in this app, various customer-centric features have been introduced. This new app, which can now be logged in with a fingerprint, Face ID or OTP, will enable consumers to submit their meter reading, download payment receipt, locate nearest customer care centre and check monthly consumption.

Apart from this, facilities like bill payment, downloading of bill copies, meter reading checks, payment history and tariff details are already available in the app.

The latest version of the app has the following functional features -

Submitting meter reading: Customers can now submit meter reading in the app. In case the meter reading has already been noted by the AEML staff, it will be communicated to the customers along with the next date of meter reading. Downloading of payment receipt: Customers can now download payment receipt for all modes of payment including cash. Login with Fingerprint, Face ID or Mobile Number: This facility is to simplify the registration and login process. AEML customers can now use their registered mobile number, along with the system to log in with the already existing 9 digit account number for registration in the app. Locating Touch Points: Through the app, all the customer care centres and location of Genius Pay Kiosk can get information including Google Map Navigation. Comparison of Monthly Consumption: Consumers can compare the electricity consumption of the last one year on a monthly basis. Choice of WhatsApp services option: Customers who are interested in specialized communication related to their account can choose the option of WhatsApp services through the app.

Kandarp Mehta, managing director and CEO of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd-AEML, said on the occasion, "Our special focus in AEML remains customer-centric and app up-gradation is a step in this direction. Technology gives us a huge customer base and Helps meet their changing requirements.”

“With the updated version of this app, AEML is constantly active in integrating technology into its customer service process. More convenient features will be added to this app soon," he further added.

This app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Existing Android users will have to update their existing app using this version whereas iOS user will have to uninstall the old app and reinstall it. New users can download the app from App Store (iOS) or Play Store (Android). The app will be available on PlayStore from August 15, 2020.

