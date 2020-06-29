Government bans 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, UC browser and more; Twitter erupts with memes and jokes

Image Source : PIXABAY TikTok is among the 59 Chinese apps banned in India

The Government of India has just banned the popular Chinese apps in the country due to the privacy and security concerns that could be a threat to the citizens of India. Amidst the major decision taken by India, people are taking to micro-blogging site Twitter and posting their reactions on the same. Here's a look at how people over Twitter are reacting to the ban on Chinese apps.

How Twitter is reacting to the 59 Chinese apps banned in India?

In addition to this, hashtags such as #59Chinese, #chinese apps, #PUBG, #Camscanner, #Tencent, and various more are trending on Twitter. Have a look at some of the tweets that tell what people have to say regarding the ban on Chinese apps:

#TikTok and 59 others apps banned



Government - pic.twitter.com/yFuPIHEdtS — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) June 29, 2020

When government ban #TikTok and other Chinese Apps But not PUBG



Le Tik-tokers : pic.twitter.com/OsT37FsFVy — 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒎𝒆𝒓? (@sarcastic_fuck) June 29, 2020

"59 chinese apps including #TikTok gets banned by India Goverment ".



* PUBG users rn : pic.twitter.com/8MITimtLFI — Faizan Ansari (@Faizzsome13) June 29, 2020

Strongly back the idea of banning these #59Chinese apps. Most were stealing data of Indian citizens. In any case China doesn’t allow international companies to run their apps in mainland China. Economic cooperation cannot be a one way street. Hit China where it hurts most. pic.twitter.com/WikfRlo5zY — Haroon Akram (@listenharoon) June 29, 2020

In those #59chinese apps including beauty plus and sweet selfie...



*after knowing this le nibbi : pic.twitter.com/4zBPWAqLPk — Pako (@parulyadav_5422) June 29, 2020

59 Chinese Apps Including Tik Tok Banned In India

Le Chahal and Warner now :#59Chinese pic.twitter.com/huoBr1ptMJ — Virarsh (@Cheeku218) June 29, 2020

Indians to Tiktok and #59Chinese apps now 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iLt7dxaYLt — Rahul Sahu (@raaahulsahu) June 29, 2020

The list of 59 Chinese apps includes popular ones such as Tiktok, Beauty Plus, UC Browser, ShareIt, CamScanner, and more. The government has been considering the ban for a while now, following which the decision has finally been taken to protect the privacy and security of the users in India.

