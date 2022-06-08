Follow us on Image Source : CALLOFDUTY.COM Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teaser to surface tonight, here is all you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch this year and as per the teaser, it is stated that the game will launch probably by 22 October 2022. The company has been planning a proper reveal now, as per Activision, which is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment and products on consoles, mobile and PC.

The next Modern Warfare game is indeed giving enough time to speculate the expectation from the upcoming game from COD.

Modern Warfare 2 reveal: Where to watch?

The Modern Warfare 2 reveal will premiere on YouTube today at 10:00 AM PST, which is 10:30 PM IST.

Viewers could witness more of MW2 at the Summer Game Fest which is taking place tomorrow, 9 June 2022 at 11:30 AM PST which is 11:30 PM IST.

What to expect from the reveal of Modern Warfare 2?

There are two different Modern Warfare 2 reveals which will be happening this week. Today is the ‘worldwide reveal’ for MW2 and most probably, we will expect a longer trailer, compared to last week's teaser video which surfaced on the Activision website. We can expect a hint at the campaign story, and actual in-game footage, just like it was revealed for the last Modern Warfare game.

Activision has also mentioned that it will bring Modern Warfare 2 to the Summer Game Fest the following day, which will kick start from 11:00 AM PST which is 11:30 PM IST.

It is stated in the reports that by the weekend, we will have a clear picture for the teaser and reveal our expectations for the upcoming CoD game, and then the real speculations will keep surface from October onwards.