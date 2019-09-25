Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 7T to come loaded with Android 10 out of the box

OnePlus has confirmed the presence of Android 10 on its soon to be launched OnePlus 7T. The device which is slated to launch on September 26 will go on sale from September 28, the day Amazon's Great India Festival starts. The OnePlus is expected to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and a 90 Hz display.

In a tweet on Tuesday, OnePlus confirmed the availability of Android 10 on the device. OnePlus 7T will be the first device this year to come pre-loaded with Android 10 out of the box. The device will come with the new Oxygen OS skin based on the Android 10. It is expected to get all the key Android 10 features that include a system-wide dark mode.

Experience Android 10 preloaded on the #OnePlus7T, no download required. Coming September 26



Taking a clue from the Oxygen OS 10.0 that is already available on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T could get a game space feature and full-screen gestures apart from the regular Android 10 features. The device is also expected to get advanced data and privacy features that will allow users to have greater control over their data, apps and location.

OnePlus has been giving about the details about the specifications on the phone ahead of its launch. OnePlus 7T is confirmed to come with Warp Charge 30T that will deliver 23 per cent faster charging than the existing chargers. Confirming the details about the look and design OnePlus unveiled a triple camera setup and a gradient matt finish design at the back.

The OnePlus 7T will be launched on September 26 along with OnePlus's first smart TV device in India. Both the devices are expected to go on sale during Amazon's Great India Festival Sale.