Diwali Gifting Guide: Best wearables for gifting this festive season

Diwali is just around the corner and here are some of the best smart wearable devices you can gift your loved ones during this festive season.

New Delhi Published on: November 12, 2020 21:10 IST
Image Source : TIMEX

Timex Gusto 2.0 was recently launched in India.

Diwali is just around the corner and it is not only the festival of lights but it is also a great time to buy new things. This is also a time where people like to buy gifts for their loved ones. In the times of COVID-19, we have lost track of our fitness and it could be the best time to buy a smart wearable device for your loved ones.

We have listed some of the best fitness trackers or smart wearable devices available under Rs. 10,000:

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi Mi Band series is known to be one of the best smart band series under Rs. 3,000. The Mi Band 5 is the company’s latest addition fitness tracker and it offers a ton of features. It comes with a coloured touchscreen display, heart rate sensor, sleep tracking and much more. 

Realme Watch

Realme recently launched their own smartwatch in India, the Realme Watch. The smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor, a touchscreen display, IP68 water resistance, blood-oxygen-level monitor and more. The smartwatch is available at a price of just Rs. 2,999. 

Timex Gusto 2.0

Timex, the popular watch brand, recently launched a budget-oriented smart band in India dubbed Timex Gusto 2.0. The smart band comes in various colour options and offers a smart look. It offers a coloured display, heart rate monitor, Music Control, Message and Call Notification, up to 7 Days Active Battery Life and more. 

Itel Smart Fitband

Itel Smart Fitband is a newly launched smart band that promises a battery life of up to 20 days. Available at Rs. 2,499, the smart band comes with a ton of features like a colour display, Bluetooth connectivity and more. 

