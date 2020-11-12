Diwali Gifting Guide: Best wearables for gifting this festive season

Image Source : TIMEX Timex Gusto 2.0 was recently launched in India.

Diwali is just around the corner and it is not only the festival of lights but it is also a great time to buy new things. This is also a time where people like to buy gifts for their loved ones. In the times of COVID-19, we have lost track of our fitness and it could be the best time to buy a smart wearable device for your loved ones.

We have listed some of the best fitness trackers or smart wearable devices available under Rs. 10,000:

Xiaomi Mi Band 5

Xiaomi Mi Band series is known to be one of the best smart band series under Rs. 3,000. The Mi Band 5 is the company’s latest addition fitness tracker and it offers a ton of features. It comes with a coloured touchscreen display, heart rate sensor, sleep tracking and much more.

Realme Watch

Realme recently launched their own smartwatch in India, the Realme Watch. The smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor, a touchscreen display, IP68 water resistance, blood-oxygen-level monitor and more. The smartwatch is available at a price of just Rs. 2,999.

Timex Gusto 2.0

Timex, the popular watch brand, recently launched a budget-oriented smart band in India dubbed Timex Gusto 2.0. The smart band comes in various colour options and offers a smart look. It offers a coloured display, heart rate monitor, Music Control, Message and Call Notification, up to 7 Days Active Battery Life and more.

Itel Smart Fitband

Itel Smart Fitband is a newly launched smart band that promises a battery life of up to 20 days. Available at Rs. 2,499, the smart band comes with a ton of features like a colour display, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

