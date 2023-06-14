Follow us on Image Source : PHONEPE How PhonePe payment gateway helps small, medium businesses in making big savings?

PhonePe, a leading fintech company, has introduced its Payment Gateway, aimed at helping small and medium businesses make significant savings. The gateway allows businesses to save up to Rs 8,00,000, offering a special offer for new merchants to onboard for free without any hidden charges, setup fees, or annual maintenance fees. While most payment gateways charge a standard transaction fee of 2%, choosing the PhonePe Payment Gateway for free could potentially save businesses around Rs 2 lakh per month with a monthly sales volume of Rs 1 crore.

Through this limited-period offer, businesses across India that join the platform can save up to Rs 8 lakh. The transparent pricing structure enables merchants to enhance their payment experience seamlessly and invest the savings from onboarding costs into growing their businesses. The straightforward approach has received positive feedback from merchants like Suman Patra, Co-Founder of FlowerAura & Bakingo, who highlighted PhonePe's contribution to improving the customer experience, reducing drop-offs, and increasing the overall success rate of payments.

As a market leader in UPI with over 50% market share by value, PhonePe's ability to handle large-scale transactions and its strong consumer trust led to the launch of its Payment Gateway business.

The platform aims to provide the best-in-class payment experience to both consumers and merchants. The PhonePe Payment Gateway is known for its ease of use, featuring effortless integration, digital self-onboarding, and a seamless checkout experience for customers. This user-friendly approach has made it a preferred choice among businesses and MSMEs across the country.

Merchants appreciate the reliability of the PhonePe Payment Gateway, as it ensures 100% uptime and offers industry-best success rates. The system proactively detects downtimes and tracks transaction success rates in real time, guaranteeing stability. Furthermore, the gateway provides a hassle-free, no-code setup, allowing effortless integration across all platforms, including Android, iOS, mobile web, and desktop.

PhonePe ensures compliance with RBI Laws by securely storing customers' tokenized cards in the PhonePe Card Vault with consumer consent. The company's focus on delivering a seamless payment experience and its vast distribution network, with a high percentage of UPI-ready users, has earned it the trust of businesses like Jar, whose Co-Founder & CEO Nishchay AG praises PhonePe's reach and responsiveness.

Overall, PhonePe's Payment Gateway offers businesses an opportunity to save significant costs while providing a reliable and user-friendly payment experience for their customers.

