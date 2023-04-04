Google Maps: Tips to help you navigate like a pro

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Live tv
One of the most widely used navigational tools in the world is Google Maps. The way that people can keep informed while travelling has been revolutionised by this web-based mapping tool.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 20:45 IST
Navigate like a pro
Image Source : FREEPIK Navigate like a pro with these google maps tips you haven't tried yet

Google Maps has revolutionised the way we navigate the world around us. With its advanced features, this app has become an essential tool for travellers and commuters alike.  Apart from providing turn-by-turn directions, it also offers real-time traffic updates, alternate routes, and estimated travel times. Moreover, its user-generated content such as reviews, photos, and ratings makes it easy for users to get an idea of the place they are heading to. With Google Maps, exploring new areas has become easier, more accessible, and more convenient than ever before. Advanced features like augmented reality (AR) navigation and extensive implementation of Street View enhance the user experience of travelling.

ALSO READ: 6 alternate browsers beyond Google Chrome, to keep your data safe

 

Here is a list of five tips and tricks that would help you use Google Maps even more efficiently.

Voice Search

The first step to using Google Maps is to search for your destination. One usually types it in the search bar at the top. But you can use voice search by tapping on the microphone icon.

Real-time traffic updates

Google Maps provides real-time traffic updates which help you avoid congestion and get to your destination as fast as possible. The app displays red, yellow, and green lines on the map to show you the current traffic situation. You can also get alerts for accidents, road closures, and other events that may affect your route.

Save favourite locations

If you frequently visit a particular location, you can save it to your "Saved" list for easy access in the future. To do this, simply tap on the location and then tap on the "Save" button. 

ALSO READ: Twitter logo changed: Elon Musk replaces blue bird with infamous 'Doge' meme | Details inside

Explore your surroundings

Google Maps can also help you explore your surroundings. You can use the "Explore" feature to find nearby restaurants, bars, and other places of interest. The app will also show you reviews and ratings from other users to help you decide which places are preferable. 

Location sharing

If you're meeting up with someone or trying to coordinate with a group, you can share your location using Google Maps. Tap on the "Share Location" button and select the person or group you want to share with.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2 launched in India. Check price, features, and more

 

You can use Google Maps to explore and navigate the environment around you. You can get the most out of it and utilise it more successfully and efficiently by using these tips and techniques.

