OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2 launched in India. Check price, features, and more

OnePlus Nord launch event: Smartphone giant OnePlus on Tuesday launched its new entrant OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 TWS (Truly Wireless) earbuds at its #LargerThanLife event. The new smartphone will go on sale in India on April 11. It will come in two variants -- 8 GB+128 GB variant for Rs 19,999 and 8 GB+256 GB variant for Rs 21,999.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Truly Wireless earbuds will be available for purchase from April 11 onwards at a price tag of Rs 2,999.

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G

Snapdragon 695 5G chipset

6.72 inches 120 Hz display

67W SUPERVOC fast charging

5000 mAh battery

Next-level gaming with OxygenOS 13.1

Has 108 MP camera system

Upgraded portrait mode

3X lossless zoom

Nord CE3 Lite 5G will be available in two colours -- Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

36 hours total playback

5 hours of battery backup in 10 minute charge

Dynamic driver 12.4 mm

Upto 25db Active Noise Cancelation

Dolby Atmos Direct Audio Tuner

