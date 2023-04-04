OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2 launched in India. Check price, features, and more

OnePlus Nord launch event: Smartphone giant OnePlus on Tuesday launched its new entrant OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 TWS (Truly Wireless) earbuds at its #LargerThanLife event. The new smartphone will go on sale in India on April 11. It will come in two variants -- 8 GB+128 GB variant for Rs 19,999 and 8 GB+256 GB variant for Rs 21,999.
The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Truly Wireless earbuds will be available for purchase from April 11 onwards at a price tag of Rs 2,999.
OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G
- Snapdragon 695 5G chipset
- 6.72 inches 120 Hz display
- 67W SUPERVOC fast charging
- 5000 mAh battery
- Next-level gaming with OxygenOS 13.1
- Has 108 MP camera system
- Upgraded portrait mode
- 3X lossless zoom
Nord CE3 Lite 5G will be available in two colours -- Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray
OnePlus Nord Buds 2
- 36 hours total playback
- 5 hours of battery backup in 10 minute charge
- Dynamic driver 12.4 mm
- Upto 25db Active Noise Cancelation
- Dolby Atmos Direct Audio Tuner