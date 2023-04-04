Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2 launched in India. Check price, features, and more

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone, Nord Buds 2 launched in India. Check price, features, and more

OnePlus on Tuesday launched its new entrant OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G at its #LargerThanLife event.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 19:58 IST
OnePlus new Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone
Image Source : ONEPLUS TWITTER OnePlus new Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone

OnePlus Nord launch event: Smartphone giant OnePlus on Tuesday launched its new entrant OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G and Nord Buds 2 TWS (Truly Wireless) earbuds at its #LargerThanLife event. The new smartphone will go on sale in India on April 11. It will come in two variants -- 8 GB+128 GB variant for Rs 19,999 and 8 GB+256 GB variant for Rs 21,999.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Truly Wireless earbuds will be available for purchase from April 11 onwards at a price tag of Rs 2,999.

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G

India Tv - OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone launched in India

Image Source : ONEPLUS YOUTUBEOnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone launched in India

  • Snapdragon 695 5G chipset
  • 6.72 inches 120 Hz display
  • 67W SUPERVOC fast charging
  • 5000 mAh battery
  • Next-level gaming with OxygenOS 13.1
  • Has 108 MP camera system
  • Upgraded portrait mode
  • 3X lossless zoom

Nord CE3 Lite 5G will be available in two colours -- Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray

India Tv - OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone launched in India

Image Source : ONEPLUS YOUTUBEOnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G smartphone launched in India. It will go on sale from April 11 onwards

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 

India Tv - OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Image Source : ONEPLUS YOUTUBEOnePlus Nord Buds 2 launched in India

  • 36 hours total playback 
  • 5 hours of battery backup in 10 minute charge
  • Dynamic driver 12.4 mm
  • Upto 25db Active Noise Cancelation
  • Dolby Atmos Direct Audio Tuner 

India Tv - OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Image Source : ONEPLUS YOUTUBEOnePlus Nord Buds 2

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News