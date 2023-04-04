Tuesday, April 04, 2023
     
6 alternate browsers beyond Google Chrome, to keep your data safe

Every internet action is tracked by businesses and websites. However, several browsers are trying to save privacy. Here, we bring to you 6 alternatives for Chrome which prioritizes user privacy.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2023 13:16 IST
Browsing with privacy
Google Chrome is one of the most widely used web browsers around the world, but its popularity comes with a price which is 'Privacy concerns'. Google, the parent company of Chrome, is rumoured that it collects data from users, which raises privacy concerns for many users. Because of these concerns, people are searching for alternatives to have a secure browsing experience. Here, we bring to you 6 alternatives for Chrome that prioritizes user privacy.

Mozilla Firefox

Firefox is one of the most popular Chrome alternatives, and it's been around for a long time. Firefox has a strong reputation for protecting user privacy and security. Mozilla, the company behind Firefox, has a long history of advocating for online privacy. Firefox has a wide range of privacy-focused features, including tracking protection, password management, and secure browsing.

ALSO READ: How to create a secret, blank folder on Windows to store private files?

 

Brave

Brave is a relatively new browser that has quickly gained popularity among privacy-conscious users. The browser is built on the same Chromium framework that powers Chrome, but it has several built-in privacy-focused features. For example, Brave blocks all third-party cookies by default and includes a built-in ad-blocker that blocks most ads by default. Brave also has a built-in cryptocurrency wallet and rewards system that allows users to earn cryptocurrency for viewing ads.

Tor Browser

Tor Browser is designed specifically for privacy-conscious users who want to browse the web anonymously. The browser routes your traffic through a series of relays and nodes, making it nearly impossible for anyone to track your activity. Tor also blocks all cookies by default and includes several other privacy-focused features, such as NoScript and HTTPS Everywhere.

ALSO READ: How to stop spam calls on your smartphone?

 

Vivaldi

Vivaldi is a customizable web browser that is built on the Chromium framework. The browser has a range of privacy-focused features, including a built-in ad-blocker and tracking protection. Vivaldi also includes several customization options that allow you to tailor the browser to your specific needs.

ALSO READ: Twitter logo changed: Elon Musk replaces blue bird with infamous 'Doge' meme | Details inside

 

Waterfox

Waterfox is a browser that is based on Firefox, but it's optimized for speed and privacy. The browser is designed to be lightweight and fast, while still providing a range of privacy-focused features. Waterfox includes tracking protection, password management, and other features that make it a great option for users who value privacy.

DuckDuckGo Browser

DuckDuckGo is a search engine that is known for its focus on privacy, and the company has also released a mobile browser. The DuckDuckGo browser includes several privacy-focused features, such as tracker blocking and encryption. The browser also includes a built-in ad-blocker and a fire button that clears your browsing data with one tap.

Whether you're looking for a browser that is built from the ground up with privacy in mind or a browser that is based on Chromium but includes privacy-focused features, there's an option out there for you. Consider giving one of these alternative browsers a try to see which one works best for your needs.

