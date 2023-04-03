Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How to create secret, blank folders on Windows to store private files?

Privacy is a major concern for many computer users, and many of us have files that we don't want others to see. However, it is possible to create a secret, blank folders on Windows to store private files, so that only users can access them. This can be especially useful for sensitive documents, financial information, or other private data that the users don't want to be accessible to others.

Here is how to create a secret folder on your Windows PC:

Creating a folder with no name

Open the place where you wish to create the folder to get started. This could be your desktop, a specific directory on your computer, or any other location where you have permission to create folders. At the area where you want to create the folder, right-click. Choose "New" from the menu, then "Folder," to create a folder. This will create a new folder in the selected location. Once the new folder has been created, right-click on it and select 'Rename' from the menu. In the renaming field, hold down the 'Alt' key and type the numbers '0160' using the numeric keypad on your keyboard. Note that this will not work if you use the numbers at the top of your keyboard. After typing '0160', release the 'Alt' key. You should now see that the name of the folder has disappeared, leaving a blank space where the name used to be. Press 'Enter' to save the new name for the folder.

How to remove the icon on a folder?

First, locate the folder in which you want to remove the icon. Right-click the folder once you've found it. From the menu, select 'Properties'. A new window with numerous tabs will open as a result. Click on the 'Customize' tab. This will take you to a screen with several options related to how the folder looks and behaves. Choose "Change icon" from the "Folder icons" column. This will open a new window with a variety of icons to choose from. Scroll to the right until you see four blank icons. These icons are completely blank, with no design or image on them. Click on one of these blank icons to select it. You will see a small preview of the icon in the 'Change Icon' window. Once you've selected the blank icon, click 'OK' to apply it to the folder. You should now see that the folder's icon has been removed. The folder will now appear as a blank, white icon on your computer.

With these steps, you can successfully create a folder with no name or icon. The folder will not be visible on your desktop unless you click on it, include it in a selection window, or hover your mouse over it. This can be a useful way to store private files without drawing attention to them.

