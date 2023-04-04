Twitter logo changed: Elon Musk replaces blue bird with infamous 'Doge' meme | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Twitter logo changed: Elon Musk replaces blue bird with infamous 'Doge' meme

Twitter's logo changed: Twitter Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk has often made headlines for bringing new policies and changes to the micro-blogging site since taking over in October last year. Continuing with this, the 51-year-old billionaire yet again brought a new update to Twitter, and this time he changed the iconic 'blue bird' logo with the "doge" meme of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. The 'doge' meme features the face of a Shiba Inu.

Notably, the 'blue bird' logo has served as a home button on the web version. On Monday, Twitter users noticed the "doge" meme, which is an element of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency logo and was made as a joke in 2013.

Musk also shared a hilarious post on his account wherein the 'doge' meme in the car and telling the police officer, who appears to be seeing his driving license, that his photo has been changed.

No change on Twitter's mobile app

Notably, there was no change on Twitter's mobile app. It is pertinent to mention that the doge image (of a Shiba Inu) is well-known as the logo of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency, which was created as a joke in 2013 -- to mock other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, ANI reported citing Variety.

Further, Twitter's CEO also shared the screenshot of a conversation between him and the anonymous account where the latter was asking to change the bird logo to "doge." Sharing this post on Twitter, Musk wrote, "As promised." The said discussion took place on March 26, 2022.

Dogecoin's value shot up following changes

According to Variety, Musk is a well-known superfan of the 'Doge meme' and he has promoted Dogecoin both on Twitter and during his appearance last year hosting "Saturday Night Live." After the change to Twitter's web logo, the value of Dogecoin increased by more than 20%. Earlier, on February 15, Musk's love for 'doge' was visible as he posted the photograph of the Dogecoin blockchain and cryptocurrency logo, posing as the CEO, on his account with the caption, "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing."

It is pertinent to mention here that Musk took over control of Twitter in October 2022. The $44 billion deal was signed following a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. After initially agreeing to buy the company in April, Musk spent months attempting to get out of the deal, first citing concerns about the number of bots on the platform and later allegations raised by a company whistleblower. According to reports, Musk sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase of Twitter.

