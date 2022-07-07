Dingtone - Free Calling and Text app will save you from extra calling charges

Follow us on Image Source : DINGTONE Dingtone

Traditional calling services in India are becoming more expensive. Recently, all operators in India have hiked the price of their services up to 40%. The rising calling prices limit your decision-making power. Also, it lowers your efficiency in the work. Especially the individuals who live their life pay check to pay check may get affected.

The consequences of the global pandemic forced all telecommunication companies to increase their tariff to maintain their steady growth. One of the leading players in India, Vodafone Idea, has decided to hike the mobile call data rates by 20 to 25 per cent, effective from November 25, 2021.

The decision was taken after rising inflation and tough competition from other players decreased companies' revenue. The new tariff rates of these top companies have affected the consumers. Now users have to pay additional charges to get the same calling services.

India is a rapidly developing economy where phone call services are the backbone of modern industries. A price hike on calling services will significantly impact many people. Consequently, the growing price would result in the negative growth of the economy.

What is Dingtone?

Dingtone is the calling and texting app facilitating the users to enjoy free phone calls, free text app, images sharing, video sharing, and even sharing your location with other Dingtone users. Founded back in 2012, Dingtone became the fastest-growing company in the category of free calling services.

Dingtone services helped users stay connected with their loved ones. Also, users can use the calling services in the business. Today, the Dingtone users community has grown to more than 100 million.

With the use of Dingtone services, you will be able to connect with a person anywhere in the world. The technology allows you to call on mobile and landline numbers without paying a single penny to the operator. Connect with people in over 200 countries through international calling at significantly lowest rates in the industry.

Besides that, Dingtone's low-cost phone service offers international phone numbers to the users. The phone number comes with the authentic local area code with the option to use a second number to switch between personal and business. Get a genuine phone number in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, etc.

How Dingtone is helpful?

Dingtone application is revolutionizing the way you use the calling and messaging services in India. Since the launch of the Dingtone application, it has experienced a substantial increase in new users signing up for the services. Recent development in the application brings more convenience to the users with add-on features, fast calling service, international number, and call diverting service.

As of now, there is no better option for free phone calls and text message services. Dingtone is on the verge of transforming the telecommunication industry of India with better alternatives. For more details, read the press release on Dingtone success in India here: Dingtone Makes Quick Strides in India.

Why should you consider Dingtone's service over local operators in India?

Dingtone is the perfect alternative to the growing prices of telecommunication services in India. The price hike is a common problem that individuals and businesses face daily. Dingtone helps you avert the high-cost calling services. With the Dingtone app, you can relish the free calling and text messaging services with a low-cost international number facility.

Benefits of Dingtone services

Unlimited free calling and text messaging facility to Dingtone users.

No cell minutes require for calling—low-cost phone calls to mobile and landline numbers.

Low-cost SMS service to any phone number worldwide.

Opportunity to choose multiple phone numbers to direct specific calls to 2nd line. Helpful in managing personal and business calling numbers.

Enjoy a high-quality voice facility with a dedicated VoIP network.

Get Caller ID, Call block, call forwarding, walkie-talkie, and voicemail service in one application.

Dingtone application is designed and developed to reduce the dependency on costly calling services available in India. The company has stated that they would like to support the Indian users by offering cheaper alternatives without compromising on the quality of the services. Dingtone will significantly lower the utility bill and help users save money. It will reduce the financial pressure that every individual goes through due to high tariff calling services.

Furthermore, the Dingtone app is listed on the Apple and Google Play stores. Thus, users can easily connect to the services using their smartphone devices. Signup for the service and leverage the app's benefits anywhere you go.

How does Dingtone protect my privacy?

The company understands the importance of your data privacy and safety. Thus, all the services are protected from data theft and vulnerability. On top of that, the company never asks users to provide personal information, so there will be no data stored in the system which can be stolen or misused.

All the personal information of users is securely guarded 24x7 and 365 days. The company follows all the legal norms to collect and store the users' confidential data. No information will be provided to any institute, company, or private entity without the consent of the users.

Dingtone never collects information from children under the age of 13. If the data is required to be stored on the server, the consent of parents or guardians will be taken before offering the services. Dingtone deletes all the users' information when the user decides to leave the platform permanently. No data will be available after the information delete procedure is complete.

Dingtone app will be a one-stop solution for users who are looking for affordable calling services. Enjoy the boundary-free international calls with unlimited usage. Send SMS with low rates to any mobile or landline phone number. Dingtone services are available in over 200 countries, so there will be no restriction on the usage of the services.