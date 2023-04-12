Alibaba unveils ChatGPT-style AI model - Tongyi Qianwen

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://M.ALIBABA.COM/ Alibaba launches tongyi qianwen, An AI model comparable to chatGPT

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd announced the launch of its own AI large language model, Tongyi Qianwen, which is similar to ChatGPT. The company intends to integrate the model into all of its business applications soon.

In a statement, Alibaba said that Tongyi Qianwen will first be integrated into DingTalk, the company's workplace messaging app. It will be used to summarise meeting notes, write emails, and draft business proposals. Tongyi Qianwen will also be included in Tmall Genie, Alibaba's voice assistant.

Alibaba Cloud intends to make Tongyi Qianwen available to its customers, enabling them to create personalized large language models. Tongyi Qianwen utilizes Tongyi, a proprietary pre-trained model framework developed by Alibaba, that integrates multiple AI models into a unified system.

Alibaba Chatbot will undergo “fine-tuning” by incorporating clients' proprietary information and data, which can significantly reduce costs and resources for these companies. The beta testing of Tongyi Qianwen will be available to Alibaba Cloud’s enterprise customers in China.

It has been announced that the Tongyi Qianwen model, developed by Alibaba, will soon incorporate advanced AI features such as image understanding and text-to-image capabilities. Alibaba is the latest major player in China’s technology industry to reveal its own alternative to the Chat GPT model, following in the footsteps of Baidu’s Ernie Bot which was released in March.

Alibaba has been ranked as the third largest public cloud infrastructure as a service provider globally since 2018 by the International Data corporation and is also recognised as the third largest IaaS provider by revenue in US dollars worldwide and in the Asia pacific region by technology research firm Gartner.

In the release, Jingren Zhou, the CTO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, stated that the company aims to assist businesses across all industries in their intelligence transformation, thereby increasing their business productivity, enhancing their expertise and capabilities, and opening up more innovative opportunities.

