WhatsApp to introduce expiring groups feature soon: What to expect

As per the report, users will have the option to choose different expiration options for their groups when the feature is released in a future update.

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp is developing an expiring groups feature to help users save space. This new feature will automatically remove inactive or unwanted groups from the list after a specified time period.

According to a recent report the messaging platform is said to be developing an "expiring groups" feature to help users save space by automatically removing inactive or unwanted groups from their list at a set time. The feature would prompt users to clean up the group when the selected expiration date is reached, making it possible to set an expiry date for specific WhatsApp groups.

As per the report, users will have the option to choose different expiration options for their groups when the feature is released in a future update. It should be noted that the group's expiration will only occur on the user's end as they will be the ones setting the expiration date.

The feature of expiring groups will provide an efficient solution to the frequent issue of disorganized and outdated groups. Moreover, it will give users a valuable storage tool to manage their groups over time and save space. This will be particularly useful for groups that are created for temporary events and lose their relevance over time.

WhatsApp is currently developing the "now" option for Android and a "custom date" option for iOS to allow users to choose the expiration date for their groups. However, these options may change as the feature is still under development. It is possible that Android users will receive the same options as those being developed for iOS.

WhatsApp is also planning to introduce a new design for its app settings. The redesign will feature rounded corners and small margins around the edges, giving a cleaner look and a more consistent visual design throughout the application. This new design is also more visually modern as it is the latest style supported by iOS. The new feature is expected to provide a better user experience and make the app settings more aesthetically pleasing.

