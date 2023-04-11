Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Accidentally deleted photos? Step-by-step guide to retrieving images

Have you ever accidentally deleted photos from your phone or computer and panicked because you thought they were gone forever? It's a common mistake, and fortunately, there are ways to recover deleted photos. Here is a step-by-step guide to retrieving your precious memories and avoiding losing them in the future.

Recently deleted folder: Smartphones come with a "recently deleted" folder that stores deleted photos for a limited time before they are permanently removed. Checking this folder can be a quick and easy way to recover accidentally deleted photos. Just be sure to act quickly before the folder empties and the photos are gone for good.

Backup: Check if your photos are backed up to the cloud. If you use services like Google Photos or iCloud, your photos may still be available there. Check your settings to see if you have automatic backup enabled. If you do, you may be able to restore your photos directly from the cloud.

In the event that you can't locate your deleted photos in the cloud backup or recently deleted folder, you can opt for photo recovery software. Multiple free and paid third-party software options are available for Windows, Mac, and mobile devices that you can use to recover your deleted photos.

Connect your mobile to PC: For mobile devices, connecting it to a computer using a USB cable can facilitate the recovery process. Open the photo recovery software installed on your computer and adhere to the provided guidelines to initiate a scan of your device for any erased photos. This will help you to recover the deleted files efficiently.

After scanning your device for deleted photos, the photo recovery software will show you a list of recoverable photos. Preview the images and select the desired ones for retrieval. Click on the "recover" button, and the software will restore the selected photos back to your device or computer.

By using these easy steps, you can recover your lost photos and safeguard your cherished memories. It's important to frequently back up your photos to avoid losing them in the future. Ensure that you have multiple copies of significant files, and think about utilising cloud storage or an external hard drive for extra security.

