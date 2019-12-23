Ola introduces new Guardian feature for user safety in India

Ola introduces Guardian feature

Ride-hailing app Ola has launched a new feature called the Guardian for users in India. The feature has gone live in 16 cities in India as well as Perth in Australia after a pilot program that ran for a while.

The new Guardian feature

The new Guardian feature is an AI-enabled one, which makes use of real-time data from rides to automatically detect irregular trip activities such as longer-than-expected trips or the use of a different route.

If something unusual happens, Ola’s 24x7 Safety Response Team reaches out to the user and makes sure everything is fine. Additionally, users can contact the police and their family/friends as well via the emergency button within the app.

Speaking about Ola’s focus on safety, Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “We are focused on developing innovations that place customer safety at the heart of platform experience. ‘Guardian’ brings together the precision of Artificial Intelligence with the assurance of human intervention, enabling a uniform and safe mobility experience across the markets we operate in.”

As a reminder, Ola has previously introduced safety features such as Emergency Button, facial recognition system for driver authentication, and one-time-password (OTP) system.

Ola is expected to introduce the Guardian feature in more cities in the coming quarter.

