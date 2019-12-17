Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Apps News
  5. Here are the most-installed apps and games of the decade

Here are the most-installed apps and games of the decade

As 2019 comes to an end, here are the most-downloaded apps and games of the decade.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2019 11:12 IST
Facebook is the most-downloaded app of 2010s
Image Source : PIXABAY

Facebook is the most-downloaded app of 2010s

2019’s end is nearing. Before we officially enter the 2020’s, we have a list of the most-downloaded apps and games all through the 2010 to 2019. As per a report by App Annie, the data is both for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Here are the most-downloaded apps and games for the decade:

Most-downloaded apps of the decade

Top 10 apps (all-time downloads)

  1. Facebook
  2. Facebook Messenger​
  3. WhatsApp
  4. Instagram​
  5. Snapchat
  6. Skype​
  7. TikTok
  8. UC Browser
  9. YouTube
  10. Twitter

Top 10 apps (all-time consumer spends)

  1. Netflix
  2. Tinder
  3. Pandora Music​
  4. Tencent Video
  5. LINE​
  6. iQIYI​
  7. Spotify
  8. YouTube
  9. HBO Now​
  10. Kwai

It is suggested that the most-downloaded apps were mostly social media ones with Facebook dominating the list. The apps in terms of consumer spends were mostly online video platforms and music apps.

Most-downloaded games of the decade

Top 10 games (all-time downloads)

  1. Subway Surfers
  2. Candy Crush Saga
  3. Temple Run 2
  4. My Talking Tom
  5. Clash of Clans​
  6. Pou
  7. Hill Climb Racing
  8. Minion Rush
  9. Fruit Ninja
  10. 8 Ball Pool

Top 10 games (all-time consumer spends)

  1. Clash of Clans
  2. Monster Strike
  3. Candy Crush Saga
  4. Puzzle & Dragons
  5. Fate/Grand Order​
  6. Honour of Kings
  7. Fantasy Westward Journey​
  8. Pokémon GO
  9. Game of War – Fire Age
  10. Clash Royale

While Subway Surfers tops the list of the most-downloaded games, Clash of Clans and Candy Crush Saga appeared to be the two apps to be the most-downloaded and most-spent games of the decade.

Additionally, this decade is deemed profitable for mobile economy and is expected to be the same in 2020 as well.

Latest technology news

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News