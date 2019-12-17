Here are the most-installed apps and games of the decade

2019’s end is nearing. Before we officially enter the 2020’s, we have a list of the most-downloaded apps and games all through the 2010 to 2019. As per a report by App Annie, the data is both for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Here are the most-downloaded apps and games for the decade:
Most-downloaded apps of the decade
Top 10 apps (all-time downloads)
- Facebook Messenger
- Instagram
- Snapchat
- Skype
- TikTok
- UC Browser
- YouTube
Top 10 apps (all-time consumer spends)
- Netflix
- Tinder
- Pandora Music
- Tencent Video
- LINE
- iQIYI
- Spotify
- YouTube
- HBO Now
- Kwai
It is suggested that the most-downloaded apps were mostly social media ones with Facebook dominating the list. The apps in terms of consumer spends were mostly online video platforms and music apps.
Most-downloaded games of the decade
Top 10 games (all-time downloads)
- Subway Surfers
- Candy Crush Saga
- Temple Run 2
- My Talking Tom
- Clash of Clans
- Pou
- Hill Climb Racing
- Minion Rush
- Fruit Ninja
- 8 Ball Pool
Top 10 games (all-time consumer spends)
- Clash of Clans
- Monster Strike
- Candy Crush Saga
- Puzzle & Dragons
- Fate/Grand Order
- Honour of Kings
- Fantasy Westward Journey
- Pokémon GO
- Game of War – Fire Age
- Clash Royale
While Subway Surfers tops the list of the most-downloaded games, Clash of Clans and Candy Crush Saga appeared to be the two apps to be the most-downloaded and most-spent games of the decade.
Additionally, this decade is deemed profitable for mobile economy and is expected to be the same in 2020 as well.