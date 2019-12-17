Here are the most-installed apps and games of the decade

Image Source : PIXABAY Facebook is the most-downloaded app of 2010s

2019’s end is nearing. Before we officially enter the 2020’s, we have a list of the most-downloaded apps and games all through the 2010 to 2019. As per a report by App Annie, the data is both for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Here are the most-downloaded apps and games for the decade:

Most-downloaded apps of the decade

Top 10 apps (all-time downloads)

Facebook Facebook Messenger​ WhatsApp Instagram​ Snapchat Skype​ TikTok UC Browser YouTube Twitter

Top 10 apps (all-time consumer spends)

Netflix Tinder Pandora Music​ Tencent Video LINE​ iQIYI​ Spotify YouTube HBO Now​ Kwai

It is suggested that the most-downloaded apps were mostly social media ones with Facebook dominating the list. The apps in terms of consumer spends were mostly online video platforms and music apps.

Most-downloaded games of the decade

Top 10 games (all-time downloads)

Subway Surfers Candy Crush Saga Temple Run 2 My Talking Tom Clash of Clans​ Pou Hill Climb Racing Minion Rush Fruit Ninja 8 Ball Pool

Top 10 games (all-time consumer spends)

Clash of Clans Monster Strike Candy Crush Saga Puzzle & Dragons Fate/Grand Order​ Honour of Kings Fantasy Westward Journey​ Pokémon GO Game of War – Fire Age Clash Royale

While Subway Surfers tops the list of the most-downloaded games, Clash of Clans and Candy Crush Saga appeared to be the two apps to be the most-downloaded and most-spent games of the decade.

Additionally, this decade is deemed profitable for mobile economy and is expected to be the same in 2020 as well.

