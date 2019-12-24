Christmas 2019: How to download Christmas WhatsApp stickers for Android and iOS?

How to download Christmas WhatsApp stickers?

It’s Christmas Eve and in a couple of hours, it will be the merry time we await each other. With Christmas on our doorsteps, it gets mandatory to send across Christmas wishes to everyone. As WhatsApp stickers have become the most popular ways of expressing, what better option can it be than Christmas-themed WhatsApp stickers for the popular messaging app?

Hence to make the exchange of Christmas WhatsApp stickers with your loves as easy as a cakewalk, here’s how to download Christmas WhatsApp stickers for both Android and iOS devices.

How to download Christmas WhatsApp stickers (Android and iOS)

Method 1

Here are the simple steps you need to follow to download Christmas WhatsApp stickers ans start using them:

To start with, you need to head to the Google Play Store and search for Christmas WhatsApp stickers.

With this, you get a list of Christmas WhatsApp stickers apps and you can go for the ones that have good ratings, downloads, and even reviews.

You can go for Android apps such as Sticker.ly, Merry Christmas Stickers, Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp, among the various app options available. While iOS apps are limited, there still are options such as Xmas Stickers, WAStickers Christmas, and paid options such as Xmas Stickers, Merry Christmas among others.

Once you have installed the app that suits you best, you need to open up the app, select the Christmas WhatsApp stickers you like, and tap on the ‘Add to WhatsApp’ option. There are some apps that offer stickers packs, so you can select them as well.

Now, you just have to go to WhatsApp, select the chat window you want to share the Christmas WhatsApp Stickers with, and tap on the emoticon option.

You just have to select the option from where you can access GIFs and stickers, select stickers, find the downloaded ones, and just send them.

Method 2

Apart from the third-party apps, WhatsApp also has inbuilt Christmas stickers, which can be accessed by following simple steps:

Go to WhatsApp and open a desired chat box.

Select the Emoji option and the Sticker icon (that is placed next to the GIF option).

Go to the all stickers option wherein you will find the ‘Merry and Bright’ Christmas WhatsApp stickers options.

You just have to select the desired ones and send it to your loved ones.

We hope the steps make it easier for you to find Christmas WhatsApp stickers and send it across your contacts.

Latest technology news