WhatsApp tips and tricks: How to enable app lock on Android, iOS

WhatsApp allows fingerprint or face unlock now. Here's how you can set it up

WhatsApp is a great instant messaging service as since most people now share messages and media content on this app, they are getting more concerned about privacy. Android users have an option to install a third-party app lock to get that extra layer of security. However, that can be easily bypassed and iPhone users are left with no choice. So, in order to add that extra layer of security, WhatsApp has introduced fingerprint lock on Android and Touch ID or Face ID lock on iPhone. Here's how you can set it up right away.

In order to set up the lock on WhatsApp, the user needs to ensure that the app is up to date via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

How to setup fingerprint lock on Android?

In order to set up a fingerprint lock on your Android device, your smartphone will need to have a fingerprint sensor in the first place. Also, the smartphone should have a screen lock in order to activate this feature. Now, you can go through the following process.

WhatsApp for Android

Open WhatsApp on your Android smartphone

Tap on the 3-dot icon on the top right corner

Now go to Settings > Account > Privacy

Here, scroll down to find "Fingerprint lock" and tap on that

Enable the toggle on "Unlock with Fingerprint" and verify your fingerprint

Once the option is enabled, you can also customise it further with options like when should it automatically lock and if one should be able to see the notifications or not.

How to setup TouchID or FaceID on iPhone?

Apple iPhone 8 or older users will get an option of Touch ID whereas iPhone X and newer will get the Face ID option in WhatsApp. Follow these steps to enable app lock on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp on iOS

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone

Tap on the Settings icon on the bottom right corner

Now, head over to Account > Privacy > Screen Lock

Turn on Touch ID or Face ID here

Once done, you will also get an option to configure the option further.

Latest on WhatsApp News, Hacks and Tips