Tamil Nadu: Explosion at firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, three injured

An explosion took place at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. According to reports, three people were injured in the incident.

October 03, 2023 22:24 IST
Image Source : ANI Explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district

Tamil Nadu: At least three people were injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Virudhunagar district on Tuesday.

More to follow...

