PM Modi mourns Tamil Nadu bus accident victims, announces ex-gratia, death count rises to nine

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish over the Nilgiris bus accident in Tamil Nadu on September 30 that left nine persons dead. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident near Coonoor in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the PM's official X handle said.

Death toll rises to nine

On Saturday, a Tenkasi-bound tourist bus fell into a gorge and toppled after the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing eight people.

The toll went up to nine with the death of one more woman today. The victims had arrived in the hilly district for a pleasure trip and were returning home when the mishap occurred.

Locals rush to rescue people

Following the incident, locals, members of the police department and fire and rescue services rushed to the aid of the victims and rescued the injured. The bus toppled in the impact and the rescue workers were seen using ropes to get down to the ill-fated vehicle and reach out to the passengers.

CM announces a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased

Expressing concern over the accident, Chief Minister Stalin expressed his sympathies with the kin of the victims. He announced a relief of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs one lakh to those under treatment with grievous injuries.

In a statement, he said Rs 50,000 would be provided to those who had suffered minor injuries. He directed special treatment for the injured. The CM said he has deputed Tourism Minister K Ramachandran to oversee the rescue and relief work.

Helpline number

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up a phone line--1077, regarding information about the accident. Information will be also available on 0423-2450034.