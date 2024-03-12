Sarath Kumar-led AISMK merges with BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : X/@REALSARATHKUMAR Actor R Sarath Kumar.

Actor R Sarath Kumar-led All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) on Tuesday merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Following the merger of his party with the BJP, actor Kumar is likely to be named as the BJP's candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

Kumar, who founded the All India Samatva Makkal Kashi party in 2007, had been associated with the AIADMK alliance for a long time. Notably, his party secured two seats in the Assembly during the 2011 elections, demonstrating its political presence in the state.

AMMK joins hands with BJP in Tamil Nadu

Earlier on Monday, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party announced that it will be joining hands with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran said that the AMMK has offered its 'unconditional support' to the BJP to ensure victory in Tamil Nadu. Dhinakaran is also an AIADM rebel and nephew of J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala.

Addressing a press conference Dhinakaran said, "We Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is going to form an alliance with BJP to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and also we have given unconditional support to BJP Alliance."

Lok Sabha elections 2024

It should be noted here that general elections are expected to be held in India between April and May to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end in the month of June. The previous general elections were held in April–May 2019. After the elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance formed the government at the Centre, with Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister for the second straight term.

