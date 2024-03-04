BJP set to surprise many with 5 seats in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, DMK to win 20: India TV-CNX Poll

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-CNX Poll: BJP set to surprise many with 5 seats in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry.

According to the latest India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is anticipated to secure victory in five parliamentary seats independently in Tamil Nadu during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win four Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and a lone seat in the Union Territory of Puducherry on its own, the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted on Monday (March 4). The saffron party is likely to register an impressive performance in Tamil Nadu without an alliance either with the DMK or the AIADMK.

PM Modi's fourth visit to Tamil Nadu

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Tamil Nadu unit convened for a crucial meeting on Monday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Chennai later today. This marked the Prime Minister's fourth visit to the southern state in the past three months, indicating the BJP's intensified efforts to gain traction in a region where it has traditionally struggled.

Alliance dilemma in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi's visit comes at a time when the BJP lacks a major alliance partner in Tamil Nadu, a state dominated by political heavyweights such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The AIADMK, formerly an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), parted ways with the BJP in September, leaving the latter without a significant political ally in the state.

Alliance-building efforts

Currently, only GK Vasan's Tamil Manila Congress has joined the NDA, while the BJP endeavours to persuade other parties like S Ramadoss' Pattali Makkal Katchi, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam founded by late actor-politician Vijayakanth, and Dr K Krishnasamy's Puthiya Thamizhagam to join the alliance. However, there are indications that these parties may lean towards the AIADMK, posing challenges to the BJP's alliance-building efforts.

Hope amidst challenges

Despite the setbacks, the BJP remains hopeful that its former ally, the AIADMK, might reconsider its decision to sever ties. The AIADMK's departure from the NDA stemmed from criticisms leveled by the BJP's state chief K Annamalai against revered leaders such as the late ex-chief ministers, CN Annadurai and MG Ramachandran, indicating strains within the alliance.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:

Total Seats: 39

DMK: 24

Congress: 08

CPM: 02

CPI: 02

AIADMK: 01

VCK: 01

IUML: 01

BJP: 00

PMK: 00

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

AIADMK: 37

BJP: 01

PMK: 01

DMK: 00

Congress: 00

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was in alliance with the Congress, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK), Kongunadu Makkal Desia KatchI (KMDK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), the Puthiya Neethi Katchi (PNK) and the Puthiya Tamilagam (PT).

Also read | Congress leads in Telangana, BJP may win 5 Lok Sabha seats, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll