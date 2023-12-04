Cyclone Michaung: Public holiday declared in four districts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Residents shift to a safer place from a flooded area during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung

Cyclone Michaung: In view of the cyclonic storm Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday (December 5). The public holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices, including the offices of public undertakings/corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu will be closed due to the harsh weather conditions in the state.

However, all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals and medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels and restaurants, etc., and the offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities, shall function as usual. The Tamil Nadu Government has asked people to take precautionary measures as the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded a Red alert in the state.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring areas. As per the latest update by the IMD, cyclonic storm 'Michaung' intensified to a severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 am on December 4, about 90 km east-northeast of Chennai.

A man wades through a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung in Chennai.

IMD alert on Cyclone Michaung:

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5 in north-coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam is expected on December 4 and 5.

Public life is severely affected in Chennai due to heavy rains lashing several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were left inundated due to the persistent heavy rainfall.

12 Madras Unit of the Indian Army rescued people from Mugalivakkam and Manapakkam areas in Chennai that were affected by heavy rainfall and massive waterlogging. Chennai's popular Marina Beach was flooded due to heavy downpours, and the roads from Mount Road to Marina Beach were blocked due to severe waterlogging.

Trees were uprooted in several parts of the city, causing heavy traffic jams. The Chennai airfield has been closed for arrival and departure operations in Chennai till 11:00 pm today (December 4) due to the harsh weather conditions in the city. Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

