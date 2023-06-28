Despite record 23rd Grand Slam, Djokovic loses Wimbledon top seed to Alcaraz, Swiatek No.1 in Women's category

Follow us on Image Source : AP Carlos Alcaraz

Spanish Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz is set to be the top-seed player in the upcoming Wimbledon Open tournament. The Spaniard edged past the four-time Wimbledon defending champion Novak Djokovic to be the No.1 player in the upcoming all-England club tournament. Meanwhile, the reigning French Open winner Iga Switake will be the No.1 player in the women's category.

The development comes even after Djokovic became the first man to win 23 Grand Slam titles. The Serb achieved the mammoth feat in the recently concluded French Open 2023. But Djokovic is out of action since his win in Paris. The 20-year-old prodigy Alcaraz took the top spot in the ATP World rankings on Monday and the all-England club adhered to the ATP and WTA rankings. Meanwhile, Djokovic dropped a place to second after Alcaraz won a grass court event at the Queen's Club on Sunday.

Here are the detailed seeds for the tournament

Behind Alcaraz and Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev takes the third seed, whereas Casper Ruud is the fourth-ranked player. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe take the next ranks.

In the women's category, Swiatek is followed by Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in second. Defending champion Elena Rybakina is third, followed by Jessica Pegula, Caroline Garcia, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari, two-time champion Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova.

Notably, Djokovic is on a mission to hunt down Legendary Roger Federer's record titles at Wimbledon. The former Tennis star has eight Wimbledon crowns to his name, whereas Djokovic has seven.

Notably, the seedings for the men's draw were done based on a formula that took into account results on the grass at Wimbledon and elsewhere.

